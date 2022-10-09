Louisiana Senator John Kennedy suggests that people who have a problem with police violence "call a crackhead" for help

Mothers should not have to teach their children to fear police officers. Senator John Kennedy reminds us that he has no idea what non-white people deal with from Police daily.
Police bias, violence, and brutality are real. Senator Kennedy is an insensitive POS, at best.
Violent crime is surging in Louisiana. Woke leaders blame the police. I blame the criminals. A mom should not have to look over her shoulder when she's pumping gas. I voted against the early release of violent criminals and I opposed defunding the police. Look, if you hate cops just because they're cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead.
–SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY