Remember when Mortal Kombat characters used to be in basketball games?

The video game crossover isn't as rare as it used to be. Back in the day, the idea of Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, and Mega Man having a battle royale in a single game seemed impossible. In 2022, not only is it possible, but it has already happened twice. Plus, Pac-Man also showed up with Solid Snake for good measure. Even when you exclude franchises like Smash Bros and Multiversus, Fortnite's roster of guest characters alone sounds like the rantings of a fever dream. In the 90s, the closest we could get to a crossover of this caliber was Raiden from Mortal Kombat crossing up Gary Payton in NBA Jam.

In the video linked above, you can check out how Mortal Kombat's former developer, Midway, would sneak some of the game's most iconic fighters into their series of NBA games back in the 90s. I can't say that watching Scorpion dunk on someone was on my bucket list, but if it's on yours, give the video a watch.