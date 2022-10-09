The Power of the Doctor trailer looks epic

In the Doctor Who fandom, regenerations are a bittersweet experience. On the one hand, there are few moments of elation comparable to the emergence of a new Doctor. On the other hand, you have to watch the Doctor die first. As any Whovian worth their salt will tell you, there's no such thing as a bad Doctor. Every actor that has inhabited the role has effortlessly bequeathed their own unique charm and presence to Earth's favorite Timelord. There hasn't been an actor that's failed in the part.

(Insert obligatory shoutout to my boy, Colin Baker, here. His tenure in the Tardis needs all the love it can get.)

Consequently, watching any Doctor die is more than enough to put your heart through the wringer. Well, my fellow Whovians, get ready to break out the kleenex box that's bigger on the inside because Jodie Whittaker's run as the Doctor is about to come to an end. In the video linked above, you can check out the ominous trailer for The Power of the Doctor, which promises to close the curtain on the 13th Doctor.