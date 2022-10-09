The Rainbow Eucalyptus is the world's most colorful tree. It grows mostly in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Papua New Guinea. It would be easy to mistake this tree for having bark that's been painted with vibrant, rainbow brush strokes. This incredible tree becomes colorful when it begins to shed. Underneath its outer layer is a layer of neon green bark, which becomes exposed when the tree sheds. The green bark turns different colors when it comes in contact with air, and the result is magical looking.
