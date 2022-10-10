A Native North American folk/rock/country soundtrack for Indigenous Peoples' Day

In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day today, I suggest cranking up the following selections from Light in the Attic's essential Grammy-nominated box set "Native North America (Vol. 1): Aboriginal Folk, Rock, and Country 1966–1985, Morley Loon's "Northland, My Land," and Willie Thrasher's "Spirit Child."

Not on the compilation but also highly recommended and included below are Buffy Saint-Marie and Floyd Westerman (aka Red Crow). Share your favorite Native American musicians in the comments!



(top photo: Quebec's Sugluk)