Bikini-clad woman steps out of firetruck in front of strip club, prompting investigation (video)

The San Jose Fire Department was put in a hard spot after video went viral showing a bikini-clad woman coming out of a firetruck in front of a strip club called the Pink Poodle (see below).

And now an investigation is underway to determine whether or not there was any "inappropriate behavior" going on, according to the fire department via the Los Angeles Times. So far the only bare witness is the woman herself.

"If the investigation concludes that this video is as bad as it looks, then heads must roll," said outraged San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. Whose or which heads he was referring to wasn't made clear.

Front page thumbnail image: Aleksandr Rybalko / shutterstock.com