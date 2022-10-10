As if his text messages didn't prove Russian hero, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk is insensitive and lost in a fantasyland of his own, recent comments blaming "neo-Marxists" and "communists" for his shattered relationship with his daughter are illustrative.

Marin IJ:

Musk didn't specify what institutions had worked their influence on his daughter, but he said, "It's full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil."

Musk apparently sees no connection between his child's disenchantment with him and his polarizing comments about gender identity issues. The young woman's mother, Musk's first wife, Justine Wilson, has characterized the CEO as a difficult, controlling and patriarchal man to live with.

Musk, who has revived his effort to buy Twitter, first came under fire for his views on pronouns in July 2020, when he tweeted that "pronouns suck." His partner at the time, the singer Grimes, was outraged, saying, "I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart." Grimes also told him to get off his phone: "I love you but please turn off ur phone."