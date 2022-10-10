Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" is a fun time

If you are a fan of 1993's Halloween classic Hocus Pocus, you will find absolutely nothing to dislike about Hocus Pocus 2. The Sanderson Sisters are back, the characters are just as kooky as ever, and their musical acts are just as cheesy.

All the updates for 2022 are clever and will someday be very dated. Roomba's marketing people will be very happy with their role. The origin story and ending set us up for a whole Hocus Pocus-verse, and I feel pretty sure we'll be seeing the new coven in Salem on Disney+ again.

There is even a Binx the Cat lookalike hanging around.

Image: screengrab