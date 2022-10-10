Goat keeps escaping pen, so confused human sets up a camera and sees this (video)

After a goat mysteriously escaped from her pen every day for more than a week, her human caregiver finally set up a camera and immediately saw how it was done. Watch how the sneaky goat makes sure the coast is clear before performing her clever rooftop escape routine (footage below). And once on the other side of the pen, watch how she checks out the fence for weak spots, hoping to help release her not-as-clever goat buddy who is still trapped inside.

Via Storyful

