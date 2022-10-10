MAGA folk still under Trump spell as they praise the "honest" and "godly" grifter (video)

Carla Sinclair

Former one-term, twice-impeached president Donald Trump doesn't call himself a "very stable genius" for nothing — the level of mind control this "honest," "godly man" has over his zombified MAGA members – as shown in the montage below — is nothing short astonishing. Only the most genius of grifters could wave his "magic wand" and pull this off.