Shrimp meat neck pillow seems to glisten

Rob Beschizza
Photo: Amazon.com

I have no intention of buying the Bettli Shrimp Meat Neck Pillow at Amazon, but I do like how the material used makes the print appear disarmingly realistic, at least in photographs. Looking a one of the listing photos, I can almost imagine it breathing gently only to contract sharply when one touches it, like an as-yet-unseen phase in the xenomorph life cycle.