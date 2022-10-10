Steel Magnolias as a horror film

I went to a weird and wonderful high school in Natchitoches, Louisiana, home of Lasyone's famous meat pies and the Natchitoches Christmas Festival, which will be celebrating its 96th year this December. Another claim to fame for Natchitoches is that Steel Magnolias, which was released in 1989, was filmed there. In fact, the show choir from my high school (LSMSA) has a small appearance in the scene featuring the Christmas Festival. Unfortunately, I graduated the year before filming, so I missed out on my chance to be on the big screen in that choir scene.

As long-time Natchitoches Mayor Joe Sampite used to always exclaim, "I love Natchitoches!" And I really do. And I also love Steel Magnolias, probably more for the nostalgia of living in Natchitoches for a few years than anything else, but heck, who couldn't love a film with a knockout cast featuring Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, and more! So as someone who loves Natchitoches, Steel Magnolias, and horror films, I was delighted to see this hilarious trailer that re-imagines Steel Magnolias as a horror movie. It's just so perfectly done, turning that sweet and sassy Southern tale into the stuff of nightmares. Enjoy!