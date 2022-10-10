Watch Fox's lovefest with "genius" Kanye West before his antisemitic tweet

Fox could not stop gushing about Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he — along with conservative talk show host Candace Owens — wore a long-sleeve White Lives Matter shirt last week (see image at bottom of post).

The faux news hosts were "blown away," enraptured by the "man who spoke so honestly, so movingly about what he believes," and praised the "wise" and "smart guy" — no wait, "genius" — nonstop from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 for "speaking truth to power" (see montage below). Even Tucker Carlson looked moved to near tears, interviewing the sage gentleman for nearly an hour not once but twice in just two days.

Cut to Saturday night (Oct. 8), when West posted this now deleted tweet: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

And by Sunday, Fox's awkward about-face began.

Fox News dedicated more than two and a half hours of largely fawning coverage to Kanye West in the days immediately before he made antisemitic remarks https://t.co/Hu8AZ7wNLF pic.twitter.com/CgyieHc4ie — Media Matters (@mmfa) October 10, 2022

Kanye West & Candace Owens wearing White Lives Matter shirts‼️ pic.twitter.com/jCriRW2wbp — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Fox News (screengrab)