In 1992, the Crypt Keeper was dying (heh) to break into the hip-hop scene so he recorded "The Crypt Jam."

Written and produced by Chuckii Booker (godson of Barry White and producer for Janet Jackson and Kool & The Gang!) with the Crypt Keeper (John Kassir) on the mic.

The 12" vinyl release can be yours to spin for just $5 or so.