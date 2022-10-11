Adam Sandler is teaming up with the Safdie Brothers again

What is it about comedians that makes them crave a dramatic turn later in their careers? From Robin Williams to Jim Carrey, it seems like the comedian's arc in Hollywood isn't complete until they try their hand at Oscar bait. What's even stranger is that the decision usually proves fruitful, despite a little trepidation from the audience.
When it comes to comics that have made the transition into serious material, few were as surprising as Adam Sandler. During his initial run of box office dominance, Sandler was the undisputed king of the sophomoric, but after his work in Punch Drunk Love and Reign Over Me, Sandler proved he was more than a one-trick pony. And if there were still any doubts about his capability as a leading man, his role in the Safdie brother's tense drama Uncut Gems finally put them to bed.
Well, it looks like Sandler is hoping to recapture the magic as he has officially agreed to star in the next Safdie brother's film.
Just a couple of years after Adam Sandler's career-defining, stress-inducing performance as troubled gambler Howard Ratner in Josh and Benny Safdie's Uncut Gems, the Punch Drunk Love actor is set to reunite with the directing duo in a new untitled film, according to Vanity Fair. While speaking with Vanity Fair on the Little Gold Men podcast, Sandler revealed his plan to reunite with the Safdie Brothers and when shooting will begin after being asked about how he selects his next project: "I'm going to do a movie with the Safdie Brothers and we're supposed to start in the late winter, right," he said. Sandler also complimented the brothers for the intensity and care that goes into their projects, saying "Then once that Safdie Brothers movie starts—and I love those guys, I know we're going to dedicate ourselves into working our asses off and making sure it's as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time."