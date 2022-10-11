Adam Sandler is teaming up with the Safdie Brothers again

What is it about comedians that makes them crave a dramatic turn later in their careers? From Robin Williams to Jim Carrey, it seems like the comedian's arc in Hollywood isn't complete until they try their hand at Oscar bait. What's even stranger is that the decision usually proves fruitful, despite a little trepidation from the audience.

When it comes to comics that have made the transition into serious material, few were as surprising as Adam Sandler. During his initial run of box office dominance, Sandler was the undisputed king of the sophomoric, but after his work in Punch Drunk Love and Reign Over Me, Sandler proved he was more than a one-trick pony. And if there were still any doubts about his capability as a leading man, his role in the Safdie brother's tense drama Uncut Gems finally put them to bed.

Well, it looks like Sandler is hoping to recapture the magic as he has officially agreed to star in the next Safdie brother's film.