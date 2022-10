Generated with Play.ht, Steve Jobs appears on Joe Rogan's show to chat about the gadgets. Both the script and the voices are generated by artificial intelligence.

Rogan is convincing, but Jobs will immediately set off your deepfake-dar. I guess it's because the voice is trained on his stage presentations, whose distant, recital quality is at odds with both the bassy intimacy of radio miking and the relaxed back-and-forth of the presented context.