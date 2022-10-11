Angela Lansbury dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, star of Murder She Wrote and winner of Tony awards well into her ninth decade of life, is dead at 96. Her family posted a short statement: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

Other famous roles included Mrs. Pott in Disney's 1991 Beauty and the Beast, and in her long career she won a lifetime achievement Oscar, three more nominations and the five Tonies. But it was her turn as Jessica Fletcher, mystery writer and relentless amateur sleuth, for which she is most widely remembered.

The show ran for 12 seasons in the 1980s and 1990s, and showcased the ever-touring character's ability to outwit miscreants and stupid local pigs alike.