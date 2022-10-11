On the October 30, 1965 episode of the musical variety show Shindig!, the special guests were Boris Karloff and Ted Cassidy (aka "Lurch" from the Addams Family)! Previously thought lost to the ages, here is an actual clip from that episode featuring a rendition of "Monster Marsh" with Karloff impersonating original "Monster Mash" singer Bobby Pickett who, of course, was impersonating Karloff in the song. What a graveyard smash! Shame about that ridiculous watermark though.
Do "The Lurch" to this rare vintage TV clip of "Monster Mash" as sung by Boris Karloff and Ted Cassidy!
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- halloween
- music
Avant-garde composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, first husband of Yoko Ono, RIP
Influential avant-garde composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, the first husband of Yoko Ono, has died at age 89. Like John Cage, with whom he studied in New York City in the 1950s, Ichiyanagi employed random chance as a compositional technique and combined traditional Japanese instruments, Western instruments, and electronic sound in his music. Founder of the Tokyo… READ THE REST
Watch this rendition of Thirty Seconds to Mars' The Kill (Bury Me), somehow belted out by a rubber chicken
Wanna see something completely absurd but also incredibly engaging? Go watch this rendition of Thirty Seconds to Mars' The Kill (Bury Me), somehow belted out by a rubber chicken, via a kazoo, maybe? I'm not sure. But whatever it is, it's brilliant. And captivating. Here's the official Thirty Second to Mars version, if you want… READ THE REST
Rapper smokes out concert crowd with cannabis cloud cannon instead of fog machine
At the Kushstock music festival in Adlenato, California, rapper Chucky Chuck used a custom cannabis cannon to blanket the crowd with weed smoke. "Fuck a fog machine," Chuck said on Instagram. Video below. From Consequence of Sound: The cannons were created by ES Smokebusters out of leaf blowers and cooking pot strainers. The contraptions were… READ THE REST
This catalog of royalty-free images is on sale for our version of Prime Day
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. By the looks of your selfie game, it's clear you're no award-winning photog, and neither is anyone in your office (the trick is to move your thumb away from the camera).… READ THE REST
Bring a fiery vibe to your wintry set up with a Prime Day price
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. This winter, you're looking to make your space and even your work-from-home setup swankier. You don't have all the funds to install a whole fireplace, and there's even a good chance… READ THE REST
This next-gen odor eliminator is here at a price you won't find on Amazon
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As winter approaches, it's becoming less and less appealing to crack open a window or go outside after an especially stinky lunch (some people would disagree it seems, but out of the… READ THE REST