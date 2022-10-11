Do "The Lurch" to this rare vintage TV clip of "Monster Mash" as sung by Boris Karloff and Ted Cassidy!

David Pescovitz

On the October 30, 1965 episode of the musical variety show Shindig!, the special guests were Boris Karloff and Ted Cassidy (aka "Lurch" from the Addams Family)! Previously thought lost to the ages, here is an actual clip from that episode featuring a rendition of "Monster Marsh" with Karloff impersonating original "Monster Mash" singer Bobby Pickett who, of course, was impersonating Karloff in the song. What a graveyard smash! Shame about that ridiculous watermark though.

image: Willrow Hood/Shutterstock
