Alex the YouTube French cooking guy has gone down yet another culinary rabbit hole, this time, to try and make the most amazing coffee eclair.



First, he visits Seb and Erwan at Utopie Bakery in Paris to try a masterpiece of the form and then sets about improving his own version by inviting award-winning barista, James Hoffmann, to his kitchen to try and level up the coffee he's using in his recipe.

Screen grab: Alex French Guy Cooking.