Kari Lake is appalled that her opponent Katie Hobbs wears shoes

"Kari Lake War Room" is the "Official Campaign Twitter Account for the Arizona Republican Nominee for Governor." The War Room just tweeted a full-body photo of Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs standing at a podium, along with a close-up photo of the shoes Katie is wearing. The caption reads "WHAT ARE THOSE." Those are shoes, Kari. They happen to be white tennis shoes. My god, the horror! Kari, can you please, possibly, do something useful instead of tweeting photos of shoes?

WHAT ARE THOSE pic.twitter.com/g0lncUp9jZ — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) October 11, 2022