Man who tried to break into house left severed finger behind, leading police to his arrest

An armed gentleman in North Carolina failed his home invasion attempt, but kindly left a severed finger behind to help investigators track him down.

The 67-year-old gunman, Vernon Forest Wilson, tried to force himself into a man's house at 7am on Thursday as the resident was returning from his car. The burglar even fired his gun, grazing the resident in the chest. The resident fought back, however, managing, even after the gunshot, to slam the door in the burglar's face — as well as on his gloved hand.

In the end, the resident gained the "upper hand" when the burglar ran off without his glove, which still included part of a finger that had most likely been snipped by the door. This led police to Wilson, who was charged with first-degree burglary and "assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill," according to Yahoo!.

From Yahoo!:

The resident of the home had gone outside to start a vehicle in the driveway and was walking back inside when an armed stranger approached, according to police. The stranger tried to get into the house, and there was a struggle at the door. The stranger's weapon was discharged at one point, and a bullet grazed the resident's chest, the release says. The resident was not seriously injured and was able to shut the door. Investigators later found a glove at the scene with a severed finger inside. They believed the glove belonged to the man who had tried to break into the home, and they used the finger to identify him as Wilson, the release says. Police say Wilson's finger likely got severed when the resident forced the door shut on his hand.

Wilson's bail is set at 250,000.