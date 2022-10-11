New York superintendent crowd-surfs at high school game before DWI arrest (video)

Carla Sinclair

A New York superintendent had a grand ol' time Friday night as he crowd-surfed at a high school football game (see videos below). The fearless 48-year-old seemed like one of the gang as he traveled down the bleachers over the students' heads while the young crowd cheered him on. Merriment was had by all — except for him. Once the game ended, the jolly superintendent got into his car and was promptly arrested and charged with a DWI after a sobriety test showed "a blood alcohol content of 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit," according to Syracuse.com. Students, not used to grown ups having such fun, had actually suspected he was drunk, and reported him before his arrest.

