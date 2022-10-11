New York superintendent crowd-surfs at high school game before DWI arrest (video)

A New York superintendent had a grand ol' time Friday night as he crowd-surfed at a high school football game (see videos below). The fearless 48-year-old seemed like one of the gang as he traveled down the bleachers over the students' heads while the young crowd cheered him on. Merriment was had by all — except for him. Once the game ended, the jolly superintendent got into his car and was promptly arrested and charged with a DWI after a sobriety test showed "a blood alcohol content of 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit," according to Syracuse.com. Students, not used to grown ups having such fun, had actually suspected he was drunk, and reported him before his arrest.

Front page thumbnail image: ArtOlympic / shutterstock.com