Not quite sure what's going on at Fox News in this clip, but perhaps someone walked too close to the coffee shop. They are laughing while discussing the plight of their neighborhood. Weird! Does their argument seem to be that the overwhelming popularity of weed in New York means it shouldn't be legal elsewhere?
Oddly enthusiastic Fox News hosts describe opportunities to get high for free
- fox news
- marijuana
- marijuana legalization
- weed
Biden pardoning all Federal convictions of simple marijuana possession
Today, US President Biden is pardoning all federal simple marijuana possession convictions. It's not decriminalization but it's certainly a step in the right direction. "Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit," Biden said. "Criminal records for marijuana possession have… READ THE REST
This Marijuana Michelada sounds awesome
The Michelada is a fantastic drink. I describe it to friends and family who are somehow unfamiliar with this Mexican superstar beverage as essentially "a beer bloody mary." Now, you can get them with THC-infused chili powder. I look forward to trying one. LA Taco: "Mota Mix" is not the first mota-infused michelada mix our… READ THE REST
A look back at the Proto-Pipe, the perennial gold standard of stoner technology
If you are (or were) a Weedian of a certain age, chances are you're at least passingly familiar with the Proto-Pipe. This brass pipe with a lid, a resin trap, and tamping and cleaning tools built into it, was the pinnacle of stoner tech in the late 70s and the 1980s. In this episode of… READ THE REST
