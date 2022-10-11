Oddly enthusiastic Fox News hosts describe opportunities to get high for free

Jason Weisberger
Dmytro Tyshchenko/shutterstock.com

Not quite sure what's going on at Fox News in this clip, but perhaps someone walked too close to the coffee shop. They are laughing while discussing the plight of their neighborhood. Weird! Does their argument seem to be that the overwhelming popularity of weed in New York means it shouldn't be legal elsewhere?