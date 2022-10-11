World Toe Wrestling Champion to retire after 17 international victories

The BBC reports that Alan "Nasty Nash" is retiring from the world of Toe Wrestling, after winning an impressive 17 world championships and even breaking his toes during a grueling semi-final bout.

The World Toe Wrestling Championships, which were created in the 1970s, take place annually in Ashbourne, Derbyshire. Mr Nash, 63, said: "It's a sport that anybody can go for. You haven't got to train all your life for it. "I'm not as strong now. I'm not as fit. You just can't keep going forever can you?"

According to Wikipedia, Toe Wrestling is similar to armwrestling, but with your toes:

To play, players must take off their shoes and socks as the game is played with bare feet. Players must link toes and each player's foot must touch flat on the other person's 2 out of 3 rounds. Rounds are played first with the right foot, then left, and right again if necessary.

It's not clear what Nash plans to do in retirement, although he does apparently hold the Guinness World Record for smashing the most eggs with his toes in one minute (that number stands at 60).

