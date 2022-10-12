Book a stay at the cottage from the film Hocus Pocus

The Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween film Hocus Pocus (1993) will be hosting an overnight stay through airbnb this year. Two lucky guests will get to embark on a spooky adventure around Salem and sleep in the iconic Hocus Pocus cottage on October 20th of 2022. You can send in your request to stay at the air bnb starting on October 12 at 1 p.m. ET. for only $31 a night.

"Prior to slumbering in the sisters' humble abode, guests can:

-Try their hand at enchantments enshrined in the ancient spellbook that guided the sisters in all their mischief. (Maybe just don't expect to turn anyone into cats as a result.)

-Explore the dark, rich history of Salem with visits to some of the town's most haunted properties.

-View a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming on Disney+ beginning Sept. 30."