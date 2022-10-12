Egypt demands return of Rosetta Stone from British Museum

The Rosetta Stone is one of the most famous archaeological discoveries in the world. It is a large stone slab with inscriptions in three scripts. These inscriptions helped scholars learn how to read hieroglyphics, which was the writing of ancient Egyptians. It was created around 196 BC. The slab was discovered in 1799 by French soldiers who were rebuilding a fort near the Egyptian town of Rashid (also known as Rosetta). It was eventually transferred to the British Museum in London, where it remains today. Now thousands of Egyptians are demanding the return of the artifact.

From NPR:

The latest campaign to reclaim the antiquities has gathered more than 2,500 signatures in an online petition launched by a group of prominent archeologists. Together, these archeologists urge Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to "work through diplomatic and legal means" to retrieve the antiquities. According to the group and those who have signed on, the objects are integral to Egypt's national heritage, and their continued display in European institutions deliberately ignores a history of colonialist looting and exploitation. Given changing attitudes toward the ethical acquisition of items, as well as an evolving sense of moral responsibility, the organizers say British authorities would be amenable to the return.

From the petition: