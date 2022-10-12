Forget about Prime Day: Buy a special subscription to top streaming services now for a low price

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Traveling abroad is amazing for so many reasons. But whether you're in another country for a quick visit or the long-term, there's one major disadvantage. You can't watch all your favorite shows! That's where a Getflix subscription comes in: The service gives you access to 500 channels across the world, all while maintaining your privacy and security.

Here's the best part: A Getflix Smart DNS and VPN subscription is available now for just $49. That's 90% off its usual cost of $540! It's a price you won't find anywhere else on the web, no coupons needed. This shocking deal comes courtesy of Deal Days, our answer to Prime Days: a limited-time sale featuring the hottest items for unbelievably low prices.

With Getflix, you can watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from any of your trusted devices. It doesn't use complex VPNs or tunnels, instead using something called DNS to re-route the connections you're looking for to international servers. Essentially, that means you get much safer and more private internet access than other VPN services. You can rest assured your browsing won't be tracked. Other things we love: It's incredibly easy to set up and the connection is incredibly fast. Watching your favorite content is simpler, safer, and more fun than ever.

Getflix is a service you can trust, too. It has racked up over a million reviews on TrustPilot, ultimately garnering 4.8 stars out of 5. "Works as promised. So far so good!" wrote one user, while another elaborated, "This is just what I needed. Living in a foreign country it is a real comfort to watch my familiar programs. This is a great product."

Buy a Getflix Smart DNS and VPN subscription for only $49 now. But hurry — this price will only be available through Deal Days, which last through October 12.

Prices subject to change.