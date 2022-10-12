Here's our first look at the Red Sonja reboot

As a comic fan, one of the things you have to remind people consistently is that comics are a medium and superheroes are a genre. It's an easy enough idea to digest on the surface, but most people have no idea that the comic industry boasts successful characters and genres that have nothing to do with superheroes.

The dominance of Marvel movies at the box office hasn't exactly helped abolish this perception either. Every once in a while, a movie based on a non-superhero comic will wander into a cinema, but they're typically one-offs. Hopefully, the new Red Sonja movie will spawn a successful enough franchise so that studios will start mining comics for other genres outside of superheroes.