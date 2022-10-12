Here's video of a Chinese drone dropping off an armed robotic dog

The video below—first posted on social media by China Kestrel Defence—depicts an armed robotic dog dropped off by drone. Note that it says "Blood-Wing" in the upper right. It's not certain what that means but it sounds damn creepy. Also, how about that musical soundtrack? The drone should blast that from speakers during delivery. From Gizmodo:

The drone, which Kestrel calls the Red Wing, can travel behind enemy lines and conduct a "surprise attack" by dropping the robot dog, according to the defence company. And those four-legged robots are indeed meant to look like dogs.

"War dogs descending from the sky, air assault, Red Wing Forward heavy-duty drones deliver combat robot dogs, which can be directly inserted into the weak link behind the enemy to launch a surprise attack or can be placed on the roof of the enemy to occupy the commanding heights to suppress firepower," the caption to the video says according to an English-language translation.

"And ground troops conduct a three-dimensional pincer attack on the enemy in the building," the caption continues.