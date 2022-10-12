MAGA man blames Democrats and BLM for explosive fire on his property — turns out he set it himself

Back in 2020, a 30-year-old Trump fan blamed Democrats, BLM, and Antifa for blowing up his camper van. The Minnesota man, Denis Molla, even went on the news (see first video below) to explain how, after he had draped Trump flags over his van, his family was woken up in the middle of the night by a loud explosion outside his house. They found their van on fire and graffiti spray-painted on their garage that said, "Biden 2020" and "BLM." But, thank the Lord, he, his wife, and his two babies were unharmed.

Cut to two years later, and we find out Molla was actually the arsonist who blew up his own van. The stunt not only helped fuel MAGA's fire of hate, but also fetched Molla $78,000 in insurance payouts and GoFundMe donations (but only a fraction of the $300,000 he asked for).

The surly gentleman, who had threatened his insurance company for not giving him a larger payout, pleaded guilty yesterday to wire fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice:

Molla submitted multiple insurance claims seeking coverage for the damage to his garage, camper, vehicles, and residence caused by the fire. When Molla's insurance company denied some of those claims, Molla submitted a written complaint to the insurance company claiming that it was defrauding him and threatened to report the company to the Department of Commerce and to the Attorney General. Molla also created and allowed others to create two GoFundMe accounts to benefit Molla and his family. In total, Molla submitted more than $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims, and he received approximately $61,000 from his insurance company. Molla also received more than $17,000 from individual donors via GoFundMe.

The MAGA man still awaits his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Via HuffPost

Front page thumbnail image: WCCO – CBS (screengrab)