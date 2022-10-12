Watch a spectacular scene of 750,000 dominos topple over after a 2-week setup

It took two weeks and 750,000 dominos to build this elaborate domino setup, and it is truly satisfying to watch it in action. (It's also makes for a great listen! Make sure your sound is up.) In the end, "only" 704,814 dominos actually toppled over, according to one of the members of the Dutch Domino Team that put the beautifully impressive project together. Not bad for the largest setup in the last decade!

First, short-version video:

Start this second, longer video at :20 to get past the musical intro:

Front page thumbnail image: Hanasaki / shutterstock.com