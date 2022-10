"Only mess with the best."

This mash-up, "Wu-Tang Meets Rhythm and Blues," re-introduces wonderful soundscape surprises. From the YouTube Channel "Hidden Chamber," this mix is unanticipated inspirational memory. Your feet and heart syncopate together. This is other-level remix ecology. The familiarity of the original cuts will have you singing choruses at full breath, while the genius lyricists invite us to time travel.

Click play and kick it to these "slow blues." All hail the DJ!