The Beowulf spaceship from the classic sci-fi RPG, Traveller, comes to life as a 3D model

For those who played Traveller, the classic sci-fi RPG in your youth (or still play today), you are intimately familiar with the Free Trader class Beowulf starship. This was way before interior plans for starships were readily available. There were the Star Trek Blueprints (1975) and that was about it. So, basic deck plans depicted in games like Traveller and Space Opera were like visual crack to sci-fi nerds. I remember poring over the plans in these sci-fi games and spending hours designing my own spaceships.

One of the iconic ships in the Traveller universe is the Free Trader class Beowulf. Now, 2nd Dynasty, a cottage industry in Sweden that designs 3D printable spaceships for tabletop gaming, is bringing a huge 28mm Beowulf to market. The ship has a fully-detailed interior and the decks all break down so that you can game on each level.



2nd Dynasty will be launching a Kickstarter to fund the development of the model on Oct. 24th, and you can sign up to be notified when it goes live.