Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump, and Tucker Carlson spout KKK talking points word for word

There's no difference between the racist poison spewed by the Ku Klux Klan and that of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and other Fox frauds. As shown on The Daily Show's video montage below, the GOP has devolved to nothing more than overt white nationalism, repeating — near verbatim — the same divisive hate speech used to stoke fear in white Americans as that found in the KKK playbook, including many lines used by former Grand Wizard and convicted felon David Duke.

"Illegal aliens are replacing you." "If you're white, you have to go to the back of the line." "White Americans are being treated like second class citizens." "The non-whites are reproducing rapidly." …

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com