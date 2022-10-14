Robbie Coltrane, dead at 72, took on hundreds of roles in his long career, most prominently that of half-giant gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter series. To me, though, he'll always be Dr. Samuel Johnson.
Actor Robbie Coltrane dead at 72
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- actors
- deaths
- Harry Potter
Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, star of Murder She Wrote and winner of Tony awards well into her ninth decade of life, is dead at 96. Her family posted a short statement: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM… READ THE REST
Sacheen Littlefeather, actress who declined Oscar on Marlon Brando's behalf, dead at 75
Weeks after receiving an apology from the Oscars for the rude and threatening treatment she received at the 1973 awards show, Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather is dead at 75. Littlefeather was sent by actor Marlon Brando to decline his Best Actor award and to deliver a speech on Native Americans' poor treatment by the… READ THE REST
Queen Elizabeth's cause of death listed as "old age"
She faded away without illness or mishap, leaving only the dark space where rumors grow. The document states that the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on 8 September at Balmoral Castle, Ballater. Princess Anne registered her mother's death. Douglas James Allan Glass is noted as the certifying registered medical practitioner. Old age was the only… READ THE REST
Yep, there's finally an "invisible selfie stick" — and it's on sale for less than $60
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you love to take videos and photos, you've undoubtedly been in a situation where you've propped your phone against literally anything you could find — a wall, a bag, a… READ THE REST
Want to earn $1 million? This money-winning puzzle is $25 during our version of Prime Day.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We've all dreamed of becoming millionaires, right? Of course, those dreams can seem impossible, but what if you can win life-changing money by assembling a puzzle? That's where The 2 Million… READ THE REST
Our version of Prime Day has been extended! Get this virtual golf simulator by October 13.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Not a lot going on around these parts during the winter months. Unless you live where Satan goes to get a little heat, chances are you'll be a bit chilly in the… READ THE REST