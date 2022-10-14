Bro, you gotta check out the Crypto House in North Hollywood, Bro

From the outside, 12201 Crewe Street looks like it could be just about any home in North Hollywood. The siding is painted a tannish color that blends in with the concrete walkway and the famished lawn with the pair of palm trees popping out of it. It's about 2,000 square feet on about 0.2 acres of land, which feels about right for the area. Hell, even the listing details are pretty generic:

Priced to sell. A modern 3-bedroom 3 bath with detached bonus room is a resort like home for sale for the right buyer. The home has recessed lighting and natual lighting that shines through the entire home. As you enter the home there is a well-maintained kitchen with an open floor that leads to the living room and dining room. There are two bedrooms through the hallway just off the living room. The master bedroom is located across the living room near the kitchen. The large than life master bedroom has large windows and dramatic high ceilings giving it a luxurious appeal. Upstairs in the master bedroom there is a bathroom with a jet tub. When you make, your way down there is a door that leads to the backyard where you will find a laundry area, sparkling pool, and detached bonus rooms. Bonus room one is large and has plenty of room for a creative space or to convert into an ADU. Bonus room two can fit equipment that needs to be stored ie. decor, storage bins, and ornaments. So many opportunities for this home it's waiting for the right buyers direction. Furniture is not included in the price and can be discussed.

Furniture is not included in the price and can be discussed. Remember, this place is priced to sell, at $1.2M — after the current owner bought it last year for just $960K. But c'mon: where else are you gonna find blockchain-certified NFT wallpaper like this?

I have to wonder: does the proper value change according to your retweets, or nah?

Much bedroom. Very wow.

And of course, who can forget that entertainment space?

I personally, however, would not ask for those semen-stained sheets to be included as part of my purchasing deal.

12201 Crewe St, North Hollywood, CA 91605 [Zillow]