Grab a refurbished MacBook and Microsoft Office for a steep discount

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Exciting as it is to get a new computer, it's also kind of a hassle. If you're looking for the latest models, you're probably going to have to drop a pretty penny. Then, when you finally get the thing home, it's worse than an empty shell because it might be loaded with bloatware.

If you're looking for a way to get a laptop that's affordable and comes with some of the most popular software, then check out this deal on a refurbished MacBook Pro that comes with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for 73% off.

A new-to-you computer and a lifetime of Microsoft Office

The MacBook in question is a 2015 MacBook Pro that has been restored and made ready for a new user. It has a 13.3-inch LEd back-lit display and 8GB of RAM. The 128GB local storage could be enough for music, movies, and plenty of apps. It's Bluetooth enabled with an Intel i5 processor, and of course, it can connect to Wi-Fi.

If you're looking for a supercomputer that'll run the latest games in 4K or render a movie in 30 minutes flat, this may not be the computer. But if you want an affordable place to work, browse, and stream tv, you can't really go wrong with an affordable MacBook.

And you especially can't go wrong with a license to Microsoft Office that you only have to pay for once. Get lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, the basic version of Teams, and OneNote. Instead of paying monthly for MS Office or relying on a lesser cloud-based alternative like the Google Suite, this set of programs is right there on your computer whenever you need it. Maybe a lifetime is finally enough time to figure out everything you can actually do with Excel.

Get a tech setup that's prepared for school, work, or life

Instead of shelling out for a new computer that you'll have to load with expensive software, get a refurbished MacBook that comes with a lifetime of productivity software. For a limited time, get the Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro and Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License for 73% off.

Prices subject to change.