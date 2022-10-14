Have you ever wondered how to make a tombstone rubbing? This article details how to properly create one. A tombstone rubbing is a way to document the surface of a tombstone. The practice has been around for ages, and It can be a way to preserve a piece of your family history. It is done by placing paper on top of the tombstone and using rubbing wax, a large crayon, charcoal, or chalk, to rub the paper until the details of the tombstone are captured.

It's always important to get permission from the cemetery before doing a tombstone rubbing. There are also necessary precautions to take to ensure that no damage is done to the tombstone. Never do a rubbing on a tombstone that is unstable or chipping. Make sure your paper is strong and larger than the tombstone, as to avoid drawing on it directly.