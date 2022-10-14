Internet Archive to open their physical archive for a rare behind-the-scenes tour

As you're probably aware, the Internet Archive is the digital home to millions of books, movies, software, music, websites, zines, and more. But, as evidenced by a viral tweet from the non-profit in July, most people aren't aware the archive has a physical counterpart. Much of the media collected for the online archive has a physical copy sitting in a shipping container in Richmond, California.

As a precursor to their Democracy Library launch, they're offering a behind-the-scenes tour of the Physical Archive on Tuesday, October 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are just $10.

With this special insider event we are opening the doors to an often unseen place. See the lifecycle of physical books acquired by the Internet Archive — donation, preservation, digitization, and access. We'll also present samples from generous donations and acquisitions of books, records, microfiche, and film, and demonstrate the Archive's high-end motion-picture film scanner.

Did you know that the Internet Archive has a physical archive that houses millions of books (as in: actual, physical, paper books)? For every book that we lend to users online, we have a physical copy that is preserved in our archive. A 🧵 — Internet Archive (@internetarchive) July 12, 2022

2011 blog post: Why Preserve Books? The New Physical Archive of the Internet Archive