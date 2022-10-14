Jon Stewart doesn't tolerate Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's falsehoods about gender-affirming care

Jon Stewart calls foul and points out the illogical, non-sensical, and imagined excuses that the state of Arkansas is using to withhold gender-affirming care from people who have determined they need it. Regardless of the overwhelming support by the medical community for gender-affirming care, Stewart is forced to point out that Arkansas is denying care from people who need it as "protection," and Attorney General Rutledge refuses to accept that she is talking non-sense.