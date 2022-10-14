Maybe it's because I grew up on Cape Cod where preppy style never dies, but I love me a good penny loafer. I've worn a simple black pair all through my life, starting in high school. So I was intrigued by G.H. Bass' new take on their classic women's Weejuns. They've replaced the slot for the penny with one of three emojis: a heart, smiley face, or silver star. They had me hook, line, and sinker, until I saw the price: $165! Too rich for my blood.
Penny loafers made modern with emojis
