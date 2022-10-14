Recipe for Goblin Sandwiches (1946)

The Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Duke University just shared this neat recipe for Goblin Sandwiches — sure to make a memorable Halloween party!

In the 1940s the Doughnut Corporation of America distributed pamphlet style cookbooks encouraging the use of donuts as the main ingredient in a variety of recipes recommended for serving at a Halloween party. I found one of these in the Nicole Di Bona Peterson Advertising Cookbook Collection entitled How to Run a 1946 Halloween Party. Looking for a Halloween themed recipe for the RL Test Kitchen, I was drawn in by the idea of using donuts in place of other bread products. There are several intriguing recipes included in this pamphlet, but the one that stood out above the others was for Goblin Sandwiches. It is worth noting that despite the fact that the company name includes the word "doughnut," the recipes use the more layman spelling, "donut."

18 tested quality donuts

1 cup Brazil nuts

1 small can deviled ham

1 avocado pear

Worcestershire sauce Toast the shelled Brazil Nuts in a moderate over about 15 min., then roll fine with rolling pin. Add the deviled ham and the pulp of the avocado pear. Season highly with the Worcestershire Sauce. Split the donuts through the center, spread lower half with the filling; cover with second half.

I'm not sure why or how these are goblin sandwiches — maybe the sweet and salty mixture, and the chunky green-ness from the avocado? Either way, try it out, and let me know how it goes (because this does not sound particularly appetizing to me).

Rubenstein Library Test Kitchen: Goblin Sandwiches (1946) [Kate Collins / David M. Rubenstein Rare Book & Manuscript Library at Duke University]