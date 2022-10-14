This website uses AI to quickly generate summaries of YouTube video

Summarize.tech is a blissfully barebones website that takes a YouTube URL and, in seconds, spits out what appears to be a good summary of the content of the video.

I tried it on the 1976 documentary about a New York gang I posted yesterday and here are the results. I also tried in on Tim Urban's TED Talk about procrastination and here are the results. The website appeared to work well for both videos I tried.

For the documentary, it accurately summarized the content, and for the TED Talk, it accurately captured the main points (with a few small errors). I could see this tool being useful for busy people who want to quickly get the gist of a video but don't have time to watch the whole thing.