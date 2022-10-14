UK finance minister fired after unpopular budget proposals

Kwasi Kwarteng, summoned back to London suddenly from an American trip, was today fired as Britain's chancellor by Prime Minister Liz Truss. Both were new to the job: as soon as the pair were in office and the Queen's body was cold, he announced a 5% tax cut for the rich which triggered financial chaos, still ongoing despite an earlier reversal of the unpaid-for plan. Truss, herself strongly associated with the unpopular proposals, has replaced him with Jeremy Hunt, who becomes the fourth chancellor so far in 2022.

The BBC quotes one source on the mood of the governing Conservative Party: "Liz Truss campaigned on these tax cuts. Liz Truss won the Tory leadership contest on the basis of this programme. It is absurd for her to blame Kwasi."