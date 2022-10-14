Watch a snarling Roger Stone call Ivanka Trump an "abortionist bitch daughter"

Not sure who the delightful Roger Stone is speaking to on the phone here, but he is really mad at Donald Trump about something or other. He first complains that Jared Kushner has a low IQ and says to the person on the other end of the conversation, "We will eject him from Miami very quickly." Referring to his pal Donald Trump, he says, "Fuck you and your abortionist bitch daughter."

If Junior and Eric have anything to say about it in the way of defending their sister's honor, it will be a milquetoast response along the lines of, "What Roger said is in no way acceptable, but the fake news libtards have been hammering him for so long, can anyone blame him for having a momentary outburst? Roger has personally apologized to Jared and Ivanka, and we accept this true American patriot's apology."

I'm waiting for a statement from Stone claiming the tape is a deepfake.