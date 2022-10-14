Watch in amazement as actor and legend Kevin Bacon employs USB in an unconventional way! The well-connected thespian must be trained at improvisation.
Watch Kevin Bacon demonstrate the best use for USB
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- kevin bacon
- Six Degrees
- USB
Banjo cover of the Airwolf theme tune
Playing on loop as I dust crops in my 60-year-old light utility helicopter. Be sure to check out the rest of Banjo Guy Ollie's alarmingly good covers of classic TV and game tunes. (previously) READ THE REST
Check out this unlikely interspecies friendship
I love interspecies friendships, they're just so wholesome and heartwarming. But this particular combination—two Staffordshire terriers and one magpie—is a new one for me! When Molly (the magpie) met Peggy (a Staffordshire terrier) they instantly took to one another. Peggy even produced milk to feed the abandoned magpie, who was in need of rehabilitation. Their… READ THE REST
1980s Tina Turner Barbie doll
Mattel Creations—Mattel's brand for adult doll collectors—announces their latest celebrity doll: Tina Turner in her 80's look, with trademark hair, heels and short skirt. No pull string, tho, so she doesn't sing "What's Love Got To Do With It." READ THE REST
Want to earn $1 million? This money-winning puzzle is $25 during our version of Prime Day.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We've all dreamed of becoming millionaires, right? Of course, those dreams can seem impossible, but what if you can win life-changing money by assembling a puzzle? That's where The 2 Million… READ THE REST
Our version of Prime Day has been extended! Get this virtual golf simulator by October 13.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Not a lot going on around these parts during the winter months. Unless you live where Satan goes to get a little heat, chances are you'll be a bit chilly in the… READ THE REST
Save more than $100 on this BOGO deal for 4K drones
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. While still a relatively novel form of photography, drones have become increasingly popular as a way to capture that perfect shot. From sweeping landscapes to up-close group photos, drone photography unlocks… READ THE REST