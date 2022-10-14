Watch: On January 6, Pelosi said she would "punch out" Trump if he trespassed on the Capitol

Pelosi's response to hearing Trump might march to the Capitol is definitely worth watching pic.twitter.com/wpUlvKoqwT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2022

Yesterday's convening of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol included a never-before-aired video recorded by Nancy Pelosi's daughter. The clip shows Pelosi and others in a room in the Capitol, which is being overrun by insurrectionists. Pelosi's chief of staff, Terri McCullough, tells Pelosi, "The Secret Service said they have dissuaded him (Trump) from coming to Capitol Hill. They told him that they don't have the resources to protect him here. So at the moment, he is not coming but that could change."

Presidents aren't allowed in the Capitol without an invitation, and Pelosi responded, "I hope he comes, I'm gonna punch him out… I've been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I'm gonna punch him out, I'm gonna go to jail, and I'm gonna be happy."