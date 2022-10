An adorable doggo in Australia felt trapped behind a fence, anxiously waiting for his human to open the gate and let him out. Meanwhile, just yards away was a huge gap in the fence — the same gap he used to get into the pool area in the first place. It took him a while, but he finally figured it out. At only one year old, this pup is still learning the ropes!

Via Storyful

Front page thumbnail image: Rita_Kochmarjova / shutterstock.com