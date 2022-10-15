18th century folks could purchase this facial guard to keep their mustache clean while eating. The Acme Mustache Guard was a tiny little mask that strapped on over one's mustache and behind the ears. As silly as the mustache guard may look, I know a few gentlemen who could really use one of these gimmicks today. I think that stores ought to start selling these again!

"18th century men used waxes, greases and fats to keep their mustaches in place. It was bad enough having that smell right under your nose, but it also got in the way of eating and drinking because heat would cause the waxes and fats to melt. Here's a vintage advert from 1892 for the Acme Mustache Guard, solid comfort while eating."