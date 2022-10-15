Lea Schaepe practices "artistic cycling". This entails doing carnivalesque tricks on a bicycle such as standing on the handlebar while riding, or spinning around at an angle with one wheel in the air. Schaepe goes by "The Bicycle Ballerina", and brings her artistic cycling skills to the streets of Berlin. I envy the lucky passersby who get to witness her captivating public performances.
Artistic cycling by the Bicycle Ballerina
